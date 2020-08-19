Contrasting Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) and Simlatus (NASDAQ:SIML)

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) and Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Commscope and Simlatus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commscope -12.19% 33.85% 1.72% Simlatus -861.99% N/A -87,263.23%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Commscope and Simlatus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commscope 0 8 7 0 2.47 Simlatus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commscope presently has a consensus price target of $13.65, suggesting a potential upside of 27.96%. Given Commscope’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Commscope is more favorable than Simlatus.

Risk & Volatility

Commscope has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simlatus has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commscope and Simlatus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commscope $8.35 billion 0.25 -$929.50 million $1.79 5.96 Simlatus $120,000.00 1.90 -$52.41 million N/A N/A

Simlatus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commscope.

Summary

Commscope beats Simlatus on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for street poles and other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

Simlatus Company Profile

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video broadcast equipment and software worldwide. The company offers a range of broadcast products, such as switchers, controllers, protection switches, HD and analog routers, and audio distribution equipment, as well as SoundPal and SyncPal audio/video signaling products. It sells its products through a distribution network of audio/video equipment retailers. The company was formerly known as Grid Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Simlatus Corporation in April 2016. Simlatus Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

