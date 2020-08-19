Contrasting Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) & Weyerhaeuser (NASDAQ:WY)

Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property REIT 21.04% 15.74% 2.02% Weyerhaeuser 4.67% 3.59% 1.78%

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Weyerhaeuser’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property REIT $1.56 billion 0.42 $432.88 million N/A N/A Weyerhaeuser $6.55 billion 3.29 -$76.00 million $0.39 74.05

Brookfield Property REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weyerhaeuser.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield Property REIT and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Weyerhaeuser 0 4 5 0 2.56

Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $30.13, suggesting a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Brookfield Property REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Property REIT has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Property REIT beats Weyerhaeuser on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2018, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

