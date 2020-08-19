Contrasting American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and American Business Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $67.15 billion 0.78 $4.86 billion $0.67 6.06 American Business Bank $88.80 million 2.14 $22.08 million N/A N/A

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and American Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 4.50% 4.32% 0.23% American Business Bank 24.13% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of American Business Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and American Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group beats American Business Bank on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services. This segment also provides annuity, single premium whole life, flat-rate premium whole life, medical, cancer, and nursing-care insurance products; testamentary trust services; housing loans; Internet banking services; and credit cards. The company's Corporate Banking Business Group segment provides loans and fund management, and remittance and foreign exchange services; securities businesses, syndicated loans, and structured finance; investment banking services; and transaction and trust banking services. Its Trust Assets Business Group segment offers asset management and administration services for products, such as pension trusts and security trusts. This segment also provides a range of services to corporate and other pension funds comprising pension fund management and administration, advice on pension schemes, and payment of benefits to scheme members. The company's Global Business Group segment offers project finance, export credit agency, and financing through asset-backed commercial papers; and investment banking services, such as debt and equity issuance and M&A advisory services, as well as consumer finance, investment, asset management, and other financial products and services to individuals, large corporations, financial institutions, and sovereign and multinational organizations. Its Global Markets Business Group segment offers financing, hedging, and investing solutions to retail, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers; and asset and liability management services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise personal loans, lines of credit, short term working capital lines, term loans, commercial/industrial real estate loans, and accounts receivable lines. It also offers various services, such as telephone notification, lock box processing, investment, courier, remote deposit, consulting, general business advice, investment banking, investment management, equipment leasing, residential mortgage lending, and professional referral services, as well as online banking services consisting of bill payment, fund transfer, account information, automatic clearing house origination, stop payment, and wire transfer services; and provides credit cards and ATM cards. In addition, the company offers international banking services, including international money transfer, letters of credit, foreign currency deposit, documentary and cleaning collection, and foreign currency exchange services. It operates through five loan production offices in Anaheim, Irvine, Torrance, the Warner Center, and Ontario. American Business Bank was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.