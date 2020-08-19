Conifer’s (CNFR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Conifer stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Conifer has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $28.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Conifer will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,431 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

