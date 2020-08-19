Comparing ImmuCell (ICCC) & Its Competitors

ImmuCell (NASDAQ: ICCC) is one of 25 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ImmuCell to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell’s rivals have a beta of 1.76, suggesting that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ImmuCell and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImmuCell Competitors 326 842 1060 99 2.40

ImmuCell currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.08%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 6.52%. Given ImmuCell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ImmuCell is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmuCell and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $13.72 million -$1.30 million -29.00 ImmuCell Competitors $397.83 million -$16.99 million 125.11

ImmuCell’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ImmuCell. ImmuCell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -11.75% -5.89% -4.30% ImmuCell Competitors -1,044.74% -25.30% -28.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of ImmuCell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ImmuCell beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. It also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic. In addition, the company is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and offers Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products through animal health distributors. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.