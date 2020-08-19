Comparing Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) & SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardtronics has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SPAR Group and Cardtronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardtronics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cardtronics has a consensus target price of $39.60, indicating a potential upside of 79.84%. Given Cardtronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardtronics is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and Cardtronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $252.88 million 0.07 $2.42 million N/A N/A Cardtronics $1.35 billion 0.73 $48.27 million $2.16 10.19

Cardtronics has higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Cardtronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 0.20% 1.59% 0.59% Cardtronics 3.03% 22.33% 3.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Cardtronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardtronics beats SPAR Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; Pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of December 31, 2018, it provided services to approximately 227,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

