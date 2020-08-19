Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) shares traded down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.78, 4,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 10,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

HRUFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42.

