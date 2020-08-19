Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Shares Down 0.3%

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50, 24,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 47,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.82% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

