CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra cut their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.88.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.