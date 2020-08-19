Clarus Securities Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Akumin Inc (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc (TSE:AKU) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Akumin in a report released on Thursday, August 13th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$94.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.81 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Akumin from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:AKU opened at C$2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.49 million and a PE ratio of 36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.14. Akumin has a 12 month low of C$1.75 and a 12 month high of C$5.16.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 74 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

