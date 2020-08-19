Citigroup Raises Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $21.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.53.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 52.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,766 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $28,175,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 123,307.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,611 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 226.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1,615.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,494,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

