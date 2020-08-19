Citigroup Raises Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $21.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.53.
Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $59.28.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 52.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,766 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $28,175,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 123,307.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,611 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 226.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1,615.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,494,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kohl’s
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
