Citigroup Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

NYSE WMT opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Walmart by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after acquiring an additional 828,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

