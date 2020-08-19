Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT Raised to $10.50

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 64.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPXGF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cineplex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Cineplex from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cineplex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

