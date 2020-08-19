CIBC Lowers Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Price Target to C$2.00

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Rivers from C$3.50 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Rivers from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $367.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 34.04, a current ratio of 34.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canopy Rivers has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$6.14.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

