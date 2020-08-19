CIBC Increases Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Price Target to $3.60

Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from $2.60 to $3.60 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.88% from the company’s current price.

IPMLF stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01. Imperial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of base and precious metals projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and a 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

