CIBC Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$7.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.33.

Shares of TSE CHE.UN opened at C$6.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $578.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$11.71.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

