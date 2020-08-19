Christopher Lyon Sells 1,981 Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) SVP Christopher Lyon sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $78,368.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Model N Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -84.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. Model N’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Model N by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the second quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

