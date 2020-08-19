Chris Grigg Acquires 41 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider Chris Grigg acquired 41 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £363.88 ($475.72) per share, for a total transaction of £14,919.08 ($19,504.61).

British Land stock opened at GBX 351.90 ($4.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. British Land Company PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.49). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 373.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 413.84.

British Land (LON:BLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that British Land Company PLC will post 3545.9998394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BLND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.80) price objective (down from GBX 725 ($9.48)) on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British Land to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on British Land from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 471.62 ($6.17).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

