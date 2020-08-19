Chiasma Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chiasma in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chiasma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHMA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

CHMA stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $264.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.40. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.75.

In related news, CEO Raj Kannan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $71,799. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chiasma by 799.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chiasma by 166.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chiasma during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chiasma by 24.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chiasma by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.