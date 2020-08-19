Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT Raised to $7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CGIFF. TD Securities increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

CGIFF opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $8.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

