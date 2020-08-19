Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,558,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,012,000 after purchasing an additional 271,150 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,262,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,527,000 after acquiring an additional 112,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,152,000 after acquiring an additional 312,165 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,064 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.8% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,725,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,403,000 after acquiring an additional 167,784 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.24. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

