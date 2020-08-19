Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) PT Raised to $3.75

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Champion Iron from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Champion Iron from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Champion Iron from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Champion Iron in a report on Sunday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of CHPRF opened at $2.21 on Monday. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.