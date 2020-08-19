Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) versus Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Head-To-Head Review

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Central Federal has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Central Federal and Nicolet Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal $46.82 million 1.34 $9.60 million N/A N/A Nicolet Bankshares $191.96 million 3.22 $54.64 million $5.52 10.75

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Central Federal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Central Federal and Nicolet Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Nicolet Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus price target of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.51%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Central Federal.

Profitability

This table compares Central Federal and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal 25.04% 22.37% 1.85% Nicolet Bankshares 25.25% 10.02% 1.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Central Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Central Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Central Federal on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; owner-occupied commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 38 branches located in northeast and central Wisconsin, as well as in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

