CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. ValuEngine downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

