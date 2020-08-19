Celo (CELO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $485,265.00

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00021231 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $313.53 million and $485,265.00 worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00139271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.72 or 0.01792606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00191321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00136136 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

