CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 198.6% from the July 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.
CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About CELLECT BIOTECH/S
Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.
