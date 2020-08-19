CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 198.6% from the July 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.76% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

About CELLECT BIOTECH/S

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

