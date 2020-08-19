Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.51

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $3.85. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 14,616 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cellcom Israel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellcom Israel by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cellcom Israel by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cellcom Israel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellcom Israel during the first quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

