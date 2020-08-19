Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CATB. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.70. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

