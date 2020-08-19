CarMax, Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

CarMax stock opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,516,332.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,247.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.