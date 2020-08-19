Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price to $84.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 466,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after buying an additional 121,117 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,281.8% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 321,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 298,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

