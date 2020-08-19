Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.49 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.84. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

CM stock opened at $73.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $87.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $1.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.