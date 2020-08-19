Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CATC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $54.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $398.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $82.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.