Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caci International in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Caci International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Caci International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.43.

CACI opened at $225.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Caci International has a 52-week low of $156.15 and a 52-week high of $288.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.83. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 5.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Caci International during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Caci International in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caci International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caci International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caci International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 5,308 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,397,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,954.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,268. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

