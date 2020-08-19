Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BURBY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $18.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.08. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $30.91.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

