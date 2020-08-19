Brokers Set Expectations for Park Lawn Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Lawn in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

TSE:PLC opened at C$28.51 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$15.58 and a one year high of C$31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $740.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.44.

In related news, Director William John Ward purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$58,265.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$411,141.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.33%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

