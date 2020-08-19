Brokers Set Expectations for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley also issued estimates for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 452.45% and a negative net margin of 229.34%.

Several other research firms have also commented on EYPT. ValuEngine raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.35.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $0.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 48,923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 71,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

