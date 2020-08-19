Brokers Offer Predictions for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Tobacco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.75. Imperial Tobacco Group has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $27.45.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

