Brokers Offer Predictions for Fate Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.82). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FATE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.24.

FATE stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a current ratio of 11.92. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 1,412,928 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $39,999,991.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

