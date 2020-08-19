Brokers Offer Predictions for Diamond S Shipping Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report issued on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.03.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DSSI. ValuEngine downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

NYSE DSSI opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $364.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

