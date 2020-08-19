Brokers Offer Predictions for Astec Industries, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.55.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $53.49 on Monday. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.98 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 173,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 35,381 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth $2,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

