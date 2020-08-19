Brokerages Set Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Price Target at $330.25

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $330.25.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 32,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 27.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 97,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 429.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $307.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.09.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

