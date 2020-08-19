Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) & PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NYSE:PSTV) Head to Head Comparison

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Boston Scientific and PlusTherapeuticsInc ., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 2 19 3 3.04 PlusTherapeuticsInc . 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.42%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than PlusTherapeuticsInc ..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Scientific and PlusTherapeuticsInc .’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $10.74 billion 5.24 $4.70 billion $1.58 24.89 PlusTherapeuticsInc . $7.00 million 1.73 -$10.89 million N/A N/A

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than PlusTherapeuticsInc ..

Volatility and Risk

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and PlusTherapeuticsInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 39.18% 12.86% 5.76% PlusTherapeuticsInc . -24.23% -125.82% -7.06%

Summary

Boston Scientific beats PlusTherapeuticsInc . on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as various peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapies. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy and acoustic pulse thrombolysis systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About PlusTherapeuticsInc .

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. It also engages in developing DoxoPLUS, an injectable generic PEGylated liposomal formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of breast, ovarian, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma cancer. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

