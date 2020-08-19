BofA Securities Upgrades Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Buy

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $330.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $290.00. BofA Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.94.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $310.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $290.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

