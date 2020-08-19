BofA Securities Lowers AEGON (NYSE:AEG) to Underperform

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AEGON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ING Group cut shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AEGON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.
AEG stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. AEGON has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.
About AEGON
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
Read More: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.