BofA Securities Lowers AEGON (NYSE:AEG) to Underperform

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AEGON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ING Group cut shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AEGON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get AEGON alerts:

AEG stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. AEGON has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 34.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 27.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 5.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 77,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AEGON by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in AEGON by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.