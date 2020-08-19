Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$40.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$27.75 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boardwalk REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.66.

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$30.59 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.80 and a twelve month high of C$51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -1,092.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.00.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

