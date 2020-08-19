Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOWFF. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $53.50 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -137.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.