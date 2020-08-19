BMO Capital Markets Increases Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target to C$7.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

INO.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

INO.UN opened at C$8.08 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$3.39 and a 12-month high of C$11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $233.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30.

In other Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Stéphane Amine purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,768.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$260,604.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

