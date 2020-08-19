Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) Trading Up 0.2%

Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.80 and last traded at C$16.78, approximately 79,112 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 161,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th.

