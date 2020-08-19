bluebird bio’s (BLUE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $63.17. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $124.15.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. Research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,716 shares of company stock valued at $110,272 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 63.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 52.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 120.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.