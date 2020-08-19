BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $49.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BJs Wholesale Club traded as high as $43.12 and last traded at $43.02, with a volume of 40453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.05.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 24,519 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $861,597.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $928,052.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,065.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 41.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 21.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 36,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 32,561 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

